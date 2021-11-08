This year’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament begins on November 13 and finishes up on December 15. The single block, round robin format will see 12 wrestlers enter with the two top point scorers heading to the finals.

NJPW revealed the 12 names involved this year:

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* Master Wato

* Robbie Eagles

* YOH

* Hiromu Takahashi (2020 winner)

* BUSHI

* El Desperado (current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* DOUKI

* Taiji Ishimori

* El Phantasmo

* SHO

Historically, the winner receives a shot at the IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom. If the current champion ends up winning, he typically decides his challenger in January.