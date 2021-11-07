Tonight’s NJPW STRONG episode was from the New Japan Showdown 2021 tapings. In the main event, Clark Connors and Ren Narita defeated Will Ospreay and TJP.
Below are the results:
* Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) defeated David Finlay, Yuya Uemura & Clark Connors
* Juice Robinson defeated El Phantasmo
* LA Dojo (Clark Connors & Ren Narita) defeated United Empire (Will Ospreay & TJP)
