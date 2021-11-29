WWE has reportedly covered the rehab costs for Impact Wrestling talents.

It was recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE would pay for former talents to enter rehab, even if they were currently working for a rival promotion, such as Impact or AEW, because that is the nature of the program.

While it’s unclear if WWE has ever paid for any AEW talents to attend rehab, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE has paid for Impact wrestlers to undergo various rehab treatments.

WWE began distributing its rehabilitation assistance offer, titled “The WWE Former Talent Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Assistance Program,” to all former contracted talents back in September 2007. WWE has stated that the goal of the initiative is to help any former talent that may have a substance-related dependency problem, and that goes for wrestlers who may be working for other promotions when they need the help. WWE sends out an annual letter to all former talent notifying them of the program, and they have a confidential hotline where former talent can call and seek admittance to a certified treatment center, with all costs covered by WWE. The company also maintains regular contact with talent who have entered a rehab program or reached out to WWE for assistance.

There’s no word on updated numbers, but two years into the program, as of March 2009, 3.1% of former talents had accepted rehab assistance from WWE.