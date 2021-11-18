Nyla Rose defeated Hikaru Shida in tonight’s AEW TBS Title Tournament quarterfinals match. She will now face the winner of Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho.

Near the end of the match, Nyla Rose was able to apply a standing stretch muffler submission for the victory. Shida’s knee was already hurt coming into this match from this past weekend’s tag match. Serena Deeb also came to ringside from the crowd for a cheap chop block on Shida to further damage it.

On the other side of the bracket it’s Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter and Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet.

The finals take place on January 5 when Dynamite moves from TNT to TBS.

When keeping it real goes wrong: Kendo Stick edition #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/i8sqiq0kOm — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021