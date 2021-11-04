The 10-man street fight between The Inner Circle and American Top Team at AEW Full Gear on November 13 officially has its participants.

During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Inner Circle members Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz came out to the ring to choose their opponents for the upcoming match. Due to Ethan Page losing the TNT Championship match against Sammy Guevara on last week’s Dynamite, The Inner Circle had the power to determine who they wanted to fight at Full Gear.

“The Men of the Year” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky were the first two established on the opposing team, followed by Jake Hager’s pick, Junior Dos Santos. Dos Santos recently had his in-ring debut on an episode of AEW Rampage.

Santana grabbed the microphone and then said some choice words to “The Pitbull” Andrei Arlovski, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion in his own right. He then told Arlovski to “bite on this” as he chose him as member #4 for American Top Team.

Paige VanZant would then grab the microphone and make her case as to why she should be included in the street fight. She would berate The Inner Circle by insulting Jericho’s appearance and claiming their pants are so tight because they “don’t have the balls to take her on.”

Instead of choosing VanZant, Chris Jericho had one person in mind when making the final choice to compete on behalf of American Top Team. The voice of American Top Team, Dan Lambert, was the final choice for The Inner Circle, securing him for the match at Full Gear.

After tonight, will officially be Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski in a 10-man tag team street fight on November 13 at Full Gear.

You can see highlights of the segment below: