WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were courtside last night for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic game at the Barclays Center.

The venue is also the host for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series featuring WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (full card here).

The Bella Twins showed up on the big screen and did some quick wrestling while also flexing for the fans in attendance.

“What happens when you sit next to the Bellas at a @brooklynnets game at @barclayscenter, lol,” Nikki wrote on social media. “Hope you all are ready for @WWE Survivor Series tomorrow night! Thank you Crown Club for the incredible hospitality!”

Earlier this month on The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and Brie gave an update on their pro wrestling future.

“There are no plans for Brie and I to return to the ring,” Nikki said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to return to the ring, as I am officially retired per our doctors. So yes, the day that we are going to be warming up, practicing, and maybe coming back, you, our Bellas Podcast listeners, will be the first to know.”

“Do we miss the ring? Absolutely,” Brie added. “And we miss the WWE Universe, The Bella army out there, and we would love to get back to the ring one day. It’s just not any time soon.”