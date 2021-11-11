Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas appears to be making positive changes to his life.

Haas recently took to Facebook to share a photo of him looking in great shape, along with the caption: “took my life from a negative, and making it a positive.”

Haas proceeded to challenge AEW star Chris Jericho to a match.

It’s over when I say it’s over. To those that support me thank you, To the Haters, thank you. I love to prove you wrong. I’ve worked to hard. I’ve wrestled all over the world, I’ve wrestled the best that there is, in this era. I have never wrestled the GOAT. @Iamjericho. I want to see where I fall, or I may just want to see how Great I Am. @charliehaas @thehaaspod #JerichoFearsHaas

Earlier this week, Haas shared the same photo via Twitter. He has been regularly calling out Jericho, who has yet to respond to the challenge.

In late 2020, a video surfaced of Haas looking unrecognizable due to dramatic weight loss. At the time, Haas revealed he had gone through a “really rough” divorce and was preparing to turn his life around.

Earlier this year, Haas appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily to speak on his return to pro wrestling and current reign as SWE World Champion.

