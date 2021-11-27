As we’ve noted, WWE.com recently released 74 behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. One of the photos was of MVP and Paul Heyman engaged in conversation.

Heyman shared the photo via his Instagram stories along with the following caption:

If you’re accusing us of conspiring … we are most certainly GUILTY!

As seen below, MVP shared a screengrab of Heyman’s post, referring to Heyman as “a Sith” and himself “a Sith apprentice” on Instagram.

Fans speculated if the two managers were planting the seeds for a future Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match. Although the two Superstars are on different brands, it is always possible that Heyman and MVP form an alliance for a TV storyline to set up the dream Lesnar vs. Lashley match.

During the final segment of this week’s SmackDown, Kayla Braxton announced that Lesnar will be making his return next week from his indefinite storyline suspension.