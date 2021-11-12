WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has tied the knot with Katie Forbes.

RVD and Forbes were married on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The happy couple were engaged this past February after being together for a few years.

Former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlet Bordeaux were among the familiar faces in attendance at Thursday’s rooftop ceremony, while former WWE star Candice Michelle apparently led the ceremony.

You can see several shots from the wedding below, and see more on Scarlett’s Instagram Stories.

