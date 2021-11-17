WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were among the WWE Superstars who attended Tuesday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The Street Profits were also spotted along with Belair. As seen below, Belair shared some photos via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins reacted to a photo of Big E sitting alongside his wife, Becky Lynch. Rollins, the No. 1 contender to Big E’s title, posted a GIF of a chess move.

During game intervals, the videoboard also ran promotional offers for Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view and Monday’s RAW which will both be held at Barclays Center.

Big E vs. Roman Reigns and Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair headlines this Sunday’s event.