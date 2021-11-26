Several wrestlers and wrestling personalities from across promotions took to social media to share their special Thanksgiving meals.

The likes of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, AEW star Matt Hardy, RAW Superstar Otis, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, former WWE Superstar Mia Yim and many others posted their Thanksgiving meals via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Brian Pillman Jr. shared a picture of the entire Pillman offspring preparing for Thanksgiving dinner, and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega sent out a message to her fans.

You can see the tweets below.

Did everyone have a great Thanksgiving? I did!!! pic.twitter.com/UeEEKvFFL2 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) November 26, 2021

Happy thanksgiving 🦃💥💎 pic.twitter.com/oOjOvV54h6 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) November 25, 2021

In the Multiverse of Matt Hardy, I get to indulge in this persona only ONE day every year.. FATT HARDY! #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/YqR3zOKDzy — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁 from your Queen AND Champion 👑👋🏽👸🏽🏆💵 @WWE pic.twitter.com/2bRSf9r1Hi — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@TheaTrinidad) November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/nXmYdWPJgJ — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 25, 2021

PRIME RIB Tonight Ohhh YEAAA ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/BkTXI0VNlk — OTIS (#1 GUY) (@otiswwe) November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 to everyone! So much to be thankful for from 2021! From the grill to the table…#Thanksgiving #Thanksgiving2021 pic.twitter.com/zLVOW3TFyR — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) November 25, 2021

This may be the best smoked turkey I’ve ever created, and that record will likely not be broken. Until I break it next Thanksgiving. #83Meats @83Meats ⁦@HeyHeyItsConrad⁩ ⁦@RealJeffJarrett⁩ pic.twitter.com/YgQFfA1fy6 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) November 26, 2021

The dining room set up and the butternut squash soup. Cody went fishing on the right day cause I’m a CATCH honey (And my dog’s cute too) 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/vrhEAVKtdx — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 26, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving!!! 🍁 ❤️ @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/G6uFgEhw3A — Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) November 25, 2021

SMASHED 🤤🤤 My Abuela’s arroz con leche is just next level 🔥🔥🔥 Happy Holidays from the 305 🌴 pic.twitter.com/O9n44BGHCa — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) November 26, 2021

maybe i should stick to just WATCHING #GreatBritishBakeOff instead of trying to get crazy in the kitchen🤣🦃🍁❤️ pic.twitter.com/PnixqyxAFC — Gia Lee Ann Miller // G L A M✨ (@MeanGiaMiller) November 25, 2021