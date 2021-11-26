Several wrestlers and wrestling personalities from across promotions took to social media to share their special Thanksgiving meals.

The likes of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, AEW star Matt Hardy, RAW Superstar Otis, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, former WWE Superstar Mia Yim and many others posted their Thanksgiving meals via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Brian Pillman Jr. shared a picture of the entire Pillman offspring preparing for Thanksgiving dinner, and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega sent out a message to her fans.

You can see the tweets below.

