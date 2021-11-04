Fitness Gurls magazine has released footage from their cover shoot with ROH/Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green.
Green landed her first-ever magazine cover with the new December/January issue of Fitness Gurls, which was released online and at newsstands this week.
“MY FIRST COVER [maple leaf emoji] thank you @fitnessgurls @fitnessgurlscanada for inviting me into your family!,” Green wrote on Instagram.
You can see footage from the shoot below, along with the cover photo and other shots from the shoot:
Epic!! 🙌 #ChelseaGreen cover model for @FitnessGurls 🇨🇦 @ImChelseaGreen
Video shot by #LHGFX
Location #studiocityspace https://t.co/vNSOmqDXct pic.twitter.com/IFbPt3gf1g
— Fitness Gurls (@FitnessGurls) November 3, 2021
MY FIRST COVER 🍁
@FitnessGurls
Magazine drops 11/2, available digital & print. pic.twitter.com/C47u8O6rx8
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 29, 2021
.@ImChelseaGreen is @FitnessGurls Canada Dec/Jan Cover Model – On Sale Now – Print & Digital – #ChelseaGreen #ImpactWrestling – https://t.co/I3GugLEzE1 pic.twitter.com/yuzuwitxFl
— Fitness Gurls (@FitnessGurls) November 2, 2021