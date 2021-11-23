Austin Theory may be in line for a push coming out of the current WWE storyline with Cleopatra’s golden egg.

As noted, the entire SmackDown locker room is scheduled to be at tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW for the storyline on Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg, which was featured in Netflix’s Red Notice movie, the presenting sponsor for Sunday’s pay-per-view. For those who missed it, the Survivor Series featured WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in multiple segments with Cleopatra’s golden egg. McMahon said the egg was gifted to him personally by The Rock, but it was later stolen from his desk backstage. McMahon ordered Adam Pearce to investigate the theft, and said all RAW and SmackDown Superstars were to be at tonight’s RAW to get to the bottom of the theft.

In an update, word now is that Theory was going to be tied into the golden egg storyline at some point, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word on if Theory will be revealed as the one who stole the egg, but it was noted that this would potentially lead to Theory getting some sort of opportunity out of the angle.

It was also said that the pitch for tonight was “much worse” than whatever the final plan will be. It was previously reported that the golden egg storyline will wrap up with tonight’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at this link.