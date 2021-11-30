Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles is coming back next year.

PWG has announced that their 2022 BOLA will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. There is no word yet on the location or tournament participants.

PWG did not run the BOLA in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have held a few shows since then. The last Battle of Los Angeles was held in September 2019, and was won by current ROH World Champion Bandido.

Stay tuned for more from PWG. You can see their BOLA 2022 tweet below: