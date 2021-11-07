Earlier this week, Oney Lorcan (aka Biff Busick) was among the 18 talents released by WWE.

Busick spent a majority of his time in the company on NXT, winning the NXT Tag Team Titles with Danny Burch. Typically, when main roster stars are let go they have a 90-day non-compete clause, where as NXT stars are only 30 days.

He wanted to clear up any confusion about why he has to wait 90 days — despite mainly being in NXT.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about why I have a 90-day no-compete rather than a 30-day no-compete,” Busick began. “When I wrestled for 205 Live, the show used to travel around SmackDown so when I got called to 205 Live, I re-signed a contract to a main roster contract. Rather than have a 30-day no-compete that’s in the NXT contract, my contract contained a 90-day no-compete clause.”

Busick also noted he already has a few bookings in the U.S., Canada, and Germany. In Germany, he’ll be involved with wXw’s 16 Carat Gold Tournament on March 4, 5, and 6, 2022.