Rhea Ripley caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling recently where she reflected on teaming with Nikki A.S.H. She admitted that she doesn’t know how the team came about but she’s happy that it did.

“It sort of just formed one day and I don’t really know how. But I am sort of glad that it did,” she said. “Because even though she’s older than me, I look at her like a little sister because she is so crazy. I have to reel her in. I need to get one of those backpacks with the lead on them because I feel like she could just disappear at any moment and I’d be like, ‘where did Nikki go?’ It’s been a lot of fun, and I think that opposites really do attract. She keeps me excited and positive and I keep her grounded and sort of remind her that she has to fight for herself. In the same way, she reminds me that I have to be nice to people.”

Despite the fact they were holding the Women’s Tag Team Titles at the pay-per-view, Nikki wasn’t part of the Survivor Series team. Rhea Ripley admitted that she was disappointed by the decision.

“I think I am more disappointed than Nikki is because she’s such a positive person. Yes, I know she’s upset. But I am very upset for her because I know that she’s worked so incredibly hard for everything that she’s accomplished. She’s been in this business for a lot longer than I have. To not have her on the team is a little bit disrespectful,” Ripley claimed. “To have one half of your Tag Team Champions on the team and not the other half, it seems a little bit silly to me. We obviously work well enough together to be champions, so why not half Nikki on the team with us? I think we could really make some magic. I’m just disappointed, I really am.”

One woman who was involved in the match was Toni Storm, who competed on Team SmackDown. Rhea Ripley spoke about their rivalry and how she believes it will continue for a long time.

“It was really, really bound to happen. Toni and I have been fighting each other since we were 16 years old in Australia. We have a match over there that we had and it’s just sort of progressed over time and gotten more and more popular. So our feud is definitely something that is going to go on for the longest time. I love Toni, but I hate Toni,” she said. “We have matching tattoos, but I want to punch her in the face. She’s just always going to be there and it’s going to be a feud for a long, long time.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.