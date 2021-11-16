Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about tonight’s card featuring The Righteous against The Foundation.

Beer City Bruiser (with Brian Milonas & Ken Dixon) and Caprice Coleman make their entrances. Silas Young has joined Ian Riccaboni on commentary for this match. Bruiser grabs a microphone. Bruiser questions Coleman thinking he is a a wrestler now. Bruiser says that Coleman’s dork, Ian Riccaboni, gets him hyped up and now he thinks that he can wrestle him. Bruiser says that he doesn’t feel like wrestling Coleman. Bruiser says that if Caprice Coleman can beat Ken Dixon, he can have a shot against himself.

Caprice Coleman vs. Ken Dixon

They lock up. Dixon backs Coleman into the corner. Coleman pushes Dixon. They lock up again. Coleman backs Dixon into the corner. Coleman takes Dixon to the mat with a single leg takedown and pins him for a two count. Dixon eventually connects with several elbows to the head of Coleman. Coleman counters with a pair of Northern Lights Suplexes on Dixon. Coleman follows up with a Side Russian Leg Sweep on Dixon. Coleman briefly locks in a submission on Dixon before Bruiser comes into the ring and strikes him in the face, causing a Disqualification.

Winner: Caprice Coleman Via Disqualification

Milonas holds Coleman for Bruiser to strike him again. Bruiser hits a DDT on Coleman.

A video package is shown on Flip Gordon and PJ Black.

PJ Black and Flip Gordon make their entrances. Mike Bennett & Matt Taven of The OGK make their entrances.

Flip Gordon & PJ Black vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Taven rolls Gordon up for a one count. Gordon eventually superkicks Bennett off the top ropes. Gordon gets Taven on to his shoulders as Black goes to the top rope. Black hits a Destroyer from off the top turnbuckle on Taven. Bennett breaks a pin attempt by Gordon on Taven. Gordon superkicks Bennett. Black superkicks Bennett Gordon inadvertently superkicks Black. Black rolls out of the ring. Bennet spears Gordon. Taven assists Bennett in hitting a Piledriver on Gordon. Taven pins Gordon for the three count.

Winners: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Vincent, Bateman & Dutch (with Vita Von Starr) of The Righteous make their entrance. The Foundation’s Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus (with Jay Lethal) make their entrance.

The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman & Dutch) vs. The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus)

Titus and Vincent stair each other Dow. Gresham tags in. Vincent grabs a microphone. Vincent questions what Jay Lethal is doing standing at ringside, he tells Jay stand by his real friends. Vincent talks about how if The Foundation are his real friends, he thinks his friends should hear this. A video of Lethal plays on the tron of Lethal saying that he doesn’t even like The Foundation. Williams talks to Lethal in the entranceway. Lethal makes his exit. The Righteous attack Gresham and Titus in the ring. Dutch eventually splashes Titus in the corner. Dutch clotheslines Gresham. Titus chops and strikes Dutch. Dutch Suplexes Titus. Williams connects with a Pump Kick to Dutch. Vincent hits Orange Sunshine on Williams. Dutch hits a Sidewalk Slam on Titus. Dutch pins Titus for the three count.

Winners: The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman & Dutch)

Jay Lethal appears back at ringside. Gresham stares at Lethal with a look of distrust.

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.