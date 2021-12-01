Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about EC3 taking on Jay Lethal later on.

Danhausen & PCO make their entrances. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance.

Danhausen & EC3 vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Mark grabs Danhausen’s jar of teeth from the corner. Danhausen grabs it back and sets it back in the corner. Mark strikes Danhausen several times. Later in the match, PCO and Sledge battle at ringside. Jay clotheslines Danhausen in the corner. Mark clotheslines Danhausen in the corner as well. Mark and Jay hit a double hip toss on Danhausen. Jay hits a Jay-Driller on Danhausen. Mark pins Danhausen for the three count.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Mark puts some of the teeth that Danhausen had in a jar into missing teeth spots in his mouth.

Gia Scott and ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C make their entrances. Maria Kanellis has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary for this match.

ROH Women’s World Championship Match:

Rok-C (c) vs. Gia Scott

They lock up. Scott pushes Rok-C to the mat. Scott eventually hits a Spear on Rok-C. Scott pins Rok-C for a two count. Scott runs towards Rok-C. Rok-C connects with a knee strike to Scott. Rok-C locks in a face-lock on Scott. Scott taps out.

Winner: Rok-C

EC3 and Jay Lethal make their entrances.

EC3 vs. Jay Lethal

Lethal and EC3 shake hands. They lock up. EC3 backs Lethal to the corner. After a back and forth, EC3 hits a shoulder block to send Lethal to the mat. Lethal eventually hits a Cutter on EC3. Before Lethal can hit his Lethal Injection finisher on EC3, the video that EC3 had previously shown starts playing on the tron – with Lethal saying that he doesn’t even like the foundation. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, EC3 catches him. EC3 hits a Butterfly Driver on Lethal. EC3 locks in his Purpose Lock on Lethal. Lethal taps out.

Winner: EC3

EC3 shakes Lethal’s hand after the match.

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.