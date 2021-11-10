A video package is shown on ROH World Champion and Alex Zayne Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about tonight’s match between Alex Zayne and ROH World Champion Bandido, which will be contested for the ROH World Championship.

LSG and ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods make their entrances.

ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:

Josh Woods (c) vs. LSG

Woods rolls LSG up for a one count. LEG rolls Woods up for a one count of his own. After another exchange of pinfall attempts that resulted in another pair of one counts, Woods takes LSG to the mat with a modified arm-drag. LSG gets Woods into a back-breaker position before reversing that momentum and slamming Woods, stomach first, onto the mat. LSG springboards off the second rope into a Cravat submission by Woods. Woods connects with a knee strike to LSG. Woods gets LSG into a Tombstone position before German Suplexing him. Woods locks in a Gorilla Lock. LSG taps out.

Winner: Josh Woods

Highlights are shown of last week’s Halloween Special that aired on YouTube instead of Sinclair Broadcasting Affiliates (due to technical problems).

Alex Zayne and ROH World Champion Bandido make their entrances. Jonathan Gresham has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary for this match.

ROH World Championship Match:

Bandido (c) vs. Alex Zayne

Bandido locks in a wrist-lock on Zayne. Zayne reverses it into a wrist-lock of his own on Bandido. Zayne pins Bandido for a two count with a back-slide. Zayne eventually hits a spinning side slam on Bandido from off the second turnbuckle. Zayne pins Bandido for a two count. Zayne sends Bandido to the corner. Zayne clotheslines Bandido in the corner. Zayne ascends the turnbuckles. Zayne leaps off the top rope, Bandido gets out of the way as Zayne crashes and burns on the mat. Bandido counters a Pump-Handle with a roll-up on Zayne for a two count. Zayne connects with a knee strike to Bandido. Zayne hits the ropes, Bandido catches him in a Torture Rack position. Bandido drops Zayne into a knee strike. Bandido hits a 21-Plex and follows up with a German Suplex on Zayne. Bandido pins Zayne for the three count.

Winner: Bandido

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.