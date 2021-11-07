New Texas Pro Wrestling announced this afternoon that Rok-C will be defending both the ROH Women’s World Championship and the New Texas Pro Women’s Championship at “Dallas41” on November 13.

Rok-C will be defending the titles against Trish Adora.

The promotion announced, “BREAKING We have received confirmation from @ringofhonor @TheRokC_ v @TrishAdora202 will now be for contested for the ROH Women’s World Championship. Tickets are still available! Come see perhaps the final time a ROH Title is defended in TX! : https://bit.ly/3mKqSG5”

Rok-C defeated Miranda Alize in the finals of the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament at Death Before Dishonor XVIII to become the inaugural champion. Trish Adora made it to the semifinals of the tournament but lost to Alize.

As previously reported, ROH announced that they are going on a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022. Contracts for talent that are expiring at the end of the year will not be renewed, while wrestlers whose deals go beyond January 1st will remain under contract for a period of time.

More information about the New Texas Pro Wrestling event is available at this link here.