Seth Rollins commented on a Twitter user’s (now deleted) opinion that Rollins looks down on the indies these days, despite coming from that space earlier in his career.

The WWE Superstar tends to get a lot of wild comments sent his way on social media, but Rollins quickly shot down the thought of disrespecting those on the indie circuit.

“I train up and coming independent wrestlers at my school…that I’ve owned and operated for nearly a decade,” Rollins wrote. “Not only do I NOT look down on the indies, but I actively support them with my time and effort. I’ll stand for a lot of malarkey on this app, but don’t cross that line.”

Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy is located in Davenport, Iowa where Rollins (along with Marek Brace and Matt Mayday) help train the next generation of wrestling stars.

Rollins signed with WWE back in 2010 as part of its then-developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling.

Before that, he spent five years on the indies as Tyler Black. Rollins stock really went up when he made his way to Ring of Honor where he was a one-time ROH World Champion and two-time ROH World Tag Team Champion with Jimmy Jacobs.