AEW announced seven matches for AEW Dark: Elevation.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese is set to face Vic Capri while former ROH star Jay Lethal is set to face Trenton Storm.

Below is the rest of the announced card:

* The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, and Isiah Kassidy) vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alan “5” Angels

* Brayden Lee and Isaiah Moore vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. Alice Crowley and Missa Kate

* The Acclaimed and Chaos Project vs. Varsity Blonds, Dark Order’s John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

* Nyla Rose, The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and Diamante vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Ryo Mizunami, and Leyla Hirsch

AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.