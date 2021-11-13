The November 16 edition of AEW Dark was taped on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The following matches were taped before AEW Rampage hit the air, courtesy of @JJWilliamsWON:

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jayson Strife

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated Arik Cannon and Renny D

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Jah-C

* Too Fast Too Fuego defeated Brandon Gore and another local enhancement talent

* Ruby Soho defeated Hyan

* The Acclaimed defeated The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels

* Riho, Ryo Mizunami and Kris Statlander defeated The Bunny, Emi Sakura and The Bunny

* John Silver defeated Peter Avalon

* The Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson defeated JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* Sonny Kiss defeated Adam Grace

* The Dark Order’s 10 defeated a local enhancement talent

* Scorpio Sky defeated Brandon Knight