Thanks to Ethan Cramer for the following MLW War Chamber TV taping spoilers from tonight’s show in Philadelphia.

MLW War Chamber/Fusion TV Taping 2300 Arena Philadelphia, PA

Ladder Match For The Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelly vs Myron Reed vs Zenshi vs Alex Kane vs (ACH) Wild Card Entrant: Winner and new champion Alex Kane

Post-match Calvin Tankman came to ringside and tried to enter the ring but was held back by security as the crowd chanted let them fight.

Gnarls Gavin (MLW Debut) defeated Budd Heavy

NZO (MLW Debut) vs Matt Cross: Nzo with the win

Nzo came out to his own music he had recorded. Half the audience booed him, while the other half chanted “How you doin’”

Post-match Nzo attacked KC Navarro at ringside giving him the razors edge into the ring post after straddling him on the barricades.

Opera Cup Semi-Finals

TJP vs Calvin Tankman: TJP with the pinfall win

Alex Kane came out on the ramp and distracted Tankman during the match as Tankman had came to the ring after Kane won the Openweight Championship. Kane then attacked Tankman after he was thrown to the outside by TJP. TJP ripped the middle turnbuckle cover off and distracted the referee while Alex Kane threw Tankman into the exposed turnbuckle.

Philly Street Fight For The MLW World Tag Team Championships

5150 vs Los Parks (c): Double pin by 5150 and new tag team championships

Shopping cart full of assorted weapons at ringside. We want tables to chant finally to break out.

Warhorse vs KC Navarro: KC Navarro with the pinfall win

Sea Stars vs Top Dogs: Sea Stars with the pinfall win

Opera Cup Finals

TJP vs Davey Richards: Davey Richards is the Winner of the Opera Cup

Homicide vs LA Park: LA Park with the pinfall victory

Willow Nightingale vs Holidead w/Dax: The Blue Meanie came out and danced with Nightingale before the match started. Holidead with the pinfall win after outside interference from the Blue Meanie and Dax.

Winner Gets A Briefcase Full Of Cash

Aramis vs Arez: Cesar Suran out with the briefcase full of cash to address the audience. Arez with a pinfall win after Dax distracted the referee.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain. The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka, and 2 mystery team members VS Jacob Fatu, Madds Krugger, Ikuro Kwon, and 2 members of the Sentai Death

Contra has won the coin Toss and will have the man advantage. Jacob Fatu enters first followed by Jeff Cobb starting the War Chamber. Sentai Death Member #1 is the next entrant. Followed by Savio Vega, Ikuro Kwon, Richard Holliday, Sentai Death Member #2, EJ Nduka, Madds Krugger, Alex Hammerstone. Team Hammer won

Fatu and contra implode with Fatu fighting off the other members of Contra

