During tonight’s MLW War Chamber, Alex Kane became the new National Openweight Champion.

Kane had defeated Alex Shelley, Myron Reed, Zenshi, and ACH (who was the Wild Card Entrant) in a ladder match.

After the match, Calvin Tankman came to ringside and tried to enter the ring but was held back by security as the crowd chanted to let them fight.

The event is at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

