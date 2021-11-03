Starz has renewed Heels for a second season, according to Deadline.

Production on season 2 of the pro wrestling drama will begin in the summer of 2022.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Actors Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos have been upped from recurring to series regular roles, playing Bobby Pin and Diego Cottonmouth, respectively. Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will return for their lead roles.

Lionsgate will produce the second season, along with Paramount Network Television, as they did with the first season. Mike O’Malley will return as the showrunner and executive producer for season 2, and will reprise his role as Charlie Gully. Michael Waldron will be back to write, create and executive produce the second season. Peter Segal, who directed several episodes in the first season, also serves as executive producer alongside Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley.

The first season of Heels featured appearances by CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, among others.

Season 1 of Heels drew a total of 891,000 viewers across 8 episodes. Season 1 drew an average of 111,375 viewers per episode with an average 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

