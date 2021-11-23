With Stephanie serving as the Chief Brand Officer, Triple H being the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and Shane McMahon becoming the Executive Chairman of Ideanomics for WWE, next in line for jobs with the family business would be Vince’s grandkids.

During an exclusive interview with talkSPORT at an event to celebrate the continuation of their partnership for three more years with the Special Olympics, Stephanie McMahon spoke about her daughters and their interest in getting involved with the WWE. The Chief Brand Officer of WWE joked that her oldest child has bigger aspirations than taking over her or her husband Triple H’s jobs.

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s [Vince McMahon] job.

“So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring.

“My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality [laughs]. Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”

In other news, Stephanie McMahon was recently announced as a member of Adweek’s 2021 Most Powerful Women In Sports. The 34 women also included names like Olympic Gymnast and cover athlete Simone Biles and NBC Sports Broadcaster Maria Taylor.

