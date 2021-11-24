During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue.

“Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie McMahon also spoke about WrestleMania 31 and her and her husband’s interaction with The Rock and Ronda Rousey. On that show, after Triple H defeated Sting in his first-ever WWE match, the four met in the ring where Stephanie slapped The Rock. This led to the Hollywood movie star calling for help from ringside to Ronda Rousey who attacked Stephanie, “breaking her arm” in the process.

Here’s what Stephanie told talkSPORT about the incident:

“I have lots of fun memories on screen with The Rock. I think I slapped him the hardest I’ve ever slapped him at WrestleMania 31 at Levi’s Stadium.

“It was a good one, it was a good one. It felt like I laid it in [laughs]. I was almost like ‘oooh, that was a little too hard!’

“But then he brought in Ronda Rousey and ultimately she broke my arm and everything so ultimately, he got back at me,” McMahon said with a beaming smile.

“Always fun going back and forth doing promos with The Rock. He always won, of course, but that’s alright,”

As far as The Rock is concerned, WWE has been hinting several times at a potential return to the ring for the movie star. At this past weekend’s Survivor Series, Vince McMahon told Roman Reigns he was personally given the Cleopatra Golden Egg from him, which is a prop from The Rock’s new movie Red Notice on Netflix.

