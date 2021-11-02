A Philly Street Fight for the MLW World Tag Team Titles has been announced for the upcoming War Chamber event, which will also feature a MLW Fusion TV taping.
MLW announced today that Los Parks will defend the straps against 5150 in a Philly Street Fight at the War Chamber event this coming weekend.
Stay tuned for more on the MLW War Chamber/Fusion TV taping, which will take place this Saturday, November 6 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated announced card:
War Chamber Match
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday and TBA vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon)
Ladder Match for the Vacant MLW National Openweight Title
Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. TBA
Philly Street Fight for the MLW World Tag Team Titles
5150 vs. Los Parks (c)
Opera Cup Semi-finals
TJP vs. Calvin Tankman
Opera Cup Finals
Calvin Tankman or TJP vs. Davey Richards
Aramis vs. Arez
Winner gets briefcase full of Cesar’s Cash.
LA Park vs Homicide
Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead
nZo vs. Matt Cross
Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs
Gnarls Garvin will make his debut
Jeff Cobb returns to MLW
Appearances by Cesar Duran, MLW/IWA Carribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes, Warhorse, KC Navarro, King Mo, Alicia Atout, and more