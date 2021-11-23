WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is said to be doing better these days after it was reported back in the summer that he was dealing with health issues, including a battle with dementia.

It was revealed back in the summer that Funk was suffering from dementia and was staying in an assisted living facility.

In an update, John Arezzi provided the latest information on Funk during the latest Pro Wrestling Spotlight podcast, and noted that Funk has been doing better lately, and getting the care he needs.

“He’s in assisted living,” Arezzi said of Funk. “I spoke to him earlier this year and he had a hard time remembering and he snapped back in. I was trying to get him on one of these Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live [shows] that I did on YouTube. I talked to him but I just knew after that conversation that it wasn’t gonna happen because he was in the middle of a conversation and he goes, ‘am I John, who are you?’ He didn’t really remember very much but when I was with Mick Foley not too long ago, a couple of weeks back here in Nashville, he had talked to Terry recently and he said that Terry was sounding better. He’s getting the care he needs and it looks like Terry Funk is fighting as he always has done to this time just remain cognizant and just be the legend that he is and we wish him the best and we pray for him all the time.”

For those who missed it, Funk provided a quote back in summer, and WWE also released a statement on Funk’s health. You can click here for that report.

Funk turned 77 back in late June.

