AEW has announced a special “Friendsgiving” segment for tonight’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The Thanksgiving-themed segment will be hosted by Tony Schiavone and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

“Thanksgiving can bring family + friends together, so celebrate Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT with a “Friendsgiving” hosted by #AEW Women’s World Champion @RealBrittBaker & @Tonyschiavone24! Dynamite is LIVE everywhere @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT TONIGHT on @tntdrama!,” AEW tweeted.

On a related note, it’s been announced that tonight’s Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago is sold out, and has been sold out for a few days now.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT:

* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter in a quarterfinals match for the TBS Title Tournament

* Cody Rhodes, PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Tony Schiavone and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker host a “Friendsgiving” segment

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.