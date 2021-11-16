As a guest on The Today Show, The Miz spoke about the differences between his on-screen character and the person off the screen. The former Intercontinental Champion said Mike Mizanin is someone who just enjoys playing with his daughters all day and doesn’t have that egotistical side to himself that The Miz does.

“I don’t consider myself very egotistical but I think Miz is always talking in the third person,” Miz said. “Like The Miz is awesome, The Miz is the best, The Miz is the greatest, The Miz is the only two time grand slam champion in the history of the company, the most must see WWE superstar of all time! You see, Mike doesn’t talk like that at home. Mike at home is like playing with his two year old and three year old daughter and having tea parties.”

Although he hasn’t been on WWE television in a while due to his appearance on Dancing with the Stars and an injury he suffered in May that would leave him out 7-9 months, The Miz spoke about this weekend’s Survivor Series pay per view. One of the marquee matches on the show involves the clash between SmackDown and RAW Women’s Champions Charlotte and Becky Lynch, that will be a fight between former friends. Miz was asked whether or not WWE superstars are all friends and here’s what he had to say:

“Some are friends and some aren’t,” Miz said. “Like right now, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are going to be going head to head at Survivor Series and they’re not friends anymore. They were friends like real friends and I don’t think they’re friends anymore. I haven’t talked to them in a while but I’m watching what they’re doing on SmackDown and RAW and going oh boy, this is a match you want to see.”

The Miz spoke about his two daughters and why everything he does for them now. The former WWE Champion said they’ve brought something out of him that he never knew he had.

“Everything is for them,” Miz said. “When they were born, a whole new piece of my heart was opened up. It was filled with love that I didn’t even know I had. Now everything I do is to teach them, mentor them, guide them. I do things for them now rather than for me or my wife, it’s crazy the love that you feel for them and it’s crazy the things they teach you about yourself. I didn’t know I had such patience before in my life but now you have patience with things because you want them to learn, teach them and guide them. Every day is just a new day that you’re learning.”

