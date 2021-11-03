Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz took to Twitter tonight to issue a statement on being eliminated from season 30 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

As noted, Monday’s Queen-themed episode of DWTS saw The Miz and dance partner Witney Carson end up in the bottom two couples, along with Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. Miz and Witney were then eliminated from the show after making it to Week 7.

Miz tweeted tonight and talked about how much fun he had on the show. He also thanked everyone involved in the show, and admitted that it was hard, but made no mention of WWE.

There is no word on when The Miz will return to the RAW storylines, but it should be in the near future. He had been feuding with former tag team partner John Morrison when he was taken off TV for Dancing With The Stars, right before their first match was to take place in the feud. Miz and Morrison were both drafted to stay on RAW.

Stay tuned for more on The Miz. You can read his full DWTS statement below, and see his various DWTS performances: