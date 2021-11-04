AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks says “Hangman” Adam Page is the future of AEW.

The Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss Page and his opponent for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view – AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Nick said he knew Page was special when they told NJPW officials that he needed to join The Bullet Club several years ago.

“He just needed the push to get to where he is now,” Nick added.

Matt commented on Page’s journey to becoming a megastar.

“It’s been fun to live Hangman’s journey in real time,” Matt said. “He was just a shy, introverted kid who wore a baseball cap when I met him. Now he’s a megastar. Maybe the most over guy in a company full of world-class wrestlers.”

Nick agreed with how over Page is in AEW and said he’s the future of the company, noting that Page vs. Omega is a box office bout.

“There’s no doubt that Hangman is the future of AEW,” Nick said. “He is arguably the most over guy in our company and I feel like his backstory is very relatable to the fans, which makes his character so compelling. Him and Kenny Omega is box office.”

Regarding Omega, Nick noted that they’ve had the best time of their careers with their best friend.

“It really has been the best time of our career being with Kenny on a weekly basis,” Nick said. “It’s so good to see him year-round. We’re the best of friends and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without him, and I feel it’s the same way for him. We’re all very competitive and if he sees us have a killer match or segment it drives him to try and top it, and I feel like that’s what makes The Elite so special.”

Matt also praised Omega as the greatest singles competitor in pro wrestling, adding that Page will be the center of the company for a long time, but right now Omega is king, and having the run of his life.

“Kenny is the greatest singles wrestler in wrestling and we’ve said it for years,” Matt said. “Any show that doesn’t have an Elite match in it is going to suffer or just simply not be as good. He’s just like us, always thinking outside the box. No idea is too crazy. That’s how we keep challenging ourselves to get to that next level. Hangman will be the center of the company long after we’ve all had our moment in the sun. But right now, Kenny is king and he’s on the run of his life.”