NJPW announced tonight three matches for the next NJPW Strong event, Nemesis.

The first match announced is Christopher Daniels vs. Jay White. As noted earlier this week, Nemesis will be Daniels’s first NJPW event in more than three years.

Jonah (fka WWE NXT’s Bronson Reed) will be facing David Finlay. Jonah made his NJPW in-ring debut at the NJPW Strong Detonation taping in Riverside, CA on Monday.

The event will be the final NJPW Strong tapings of 2021.

Below is NJPW’s announcement and the current lineup for Nemesis:

* Christopher Daniels vs. Jay White

* Jonah Vs. David Finlay

* Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT❗️

🟢 @facdaniels vs @JayWhiteNZ

🟢 @JONAHISHERE vs @THEdavidfinlay

🟢 @AlexZayneSauce vs @AriyaDaivari

December 9th in Los Angeles, CA!

Tickets: https://t.co/3IxfoZriEr#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/ARumbVEEyX

— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) November 19, 2021