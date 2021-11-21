NJPW announced three more matches for its next Strong event, Nemesis.

The first match is Dave Dutra vs. Brody King. The match will be Dutra’s NJPW debut.

The other matches are TJP vs. The DKC and Karl Fredericks and Kevin Knight vs. Bateman and Misterioso.

Nemesis is December 9 in Los Angeles, CA.

Below is the updated lineup for the event.

* Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

* David Finlay vs. Jonah

* Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari

* Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso

* TJP vs. The DKC

Nemesis will be the final NJPW Strong tapings of 2021.

