NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa seemingly paid homage to pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner on this week’s NXT.

During his in-ring promo segment with Big Poppa Pump’s nephew, Bron Breakker, Ciampa referenced Steiner’s iconic “math promo” from TNA’s Sacrifice 2008.

As seen in the video clip below, Ciampa told Breaker: “I’m no math major, but the way I see it, you’ve got less than a 33 1/3 percent chance of ever taking this NXT title from me.”

Earlier this month, Ciampa revealed in an interview that Rick Steiner was originally meant to be at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc where Ciampa defeated Breakker in the main event.

“So, he was meant to be at Halloween Havoc,” Ciampa said. “He pulled out last minute. Maybe because I retained, but I won’t say that’s why [laughs]. I would love to be friends with him.

“I said to Bron ‘I don’t want to meet your dad, I want him to be my buddy.’ I want us to exchange numbers and whatever Rick Steiner does. He’s probably not a big phone guy, I don’t know [laughs]. But I just wanna be friends with him.”

It appears the Steiner vs. Breakker rematch will happen at the upcoming NXT WarGames special event. As of this writing, only one match has been confirmed for the event on Sunday, Dec. 5.

CIAMPA DID THE THING! CIAMPA DID THE THING! CIAMPA DID THE THING! 33 1/3% 😭#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/43TUKnzdJT — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 17, 2021