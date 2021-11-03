WWE NXT 2.0’s newest up-and-comer and overnight sensation, Tony D’Angelo, stopped by on this week’s WWE The Bump to talk about his rising career. A former amateur wrestler, D’Angelo believes his previous training has made him the combative athlete that we see on TV every Tuesday.

“Amateur wrestling really gave me all the tools to be self-aware in the ring, ” D’Angelo commented. “You see me do double legs, fireman [carries] and all that jazz. It’s easy for me to make that transition.”

Although he’s still fairly new, D’Angelo is already dreaming big by announcing he would like to tangle with Bron Breakker, who’s also a brand-new powerhouse in the division.

“That Bron Breakker guy, he’s all right. I like how he handles his business. I’m looking forward to having some good matches with that guy somewhere down the line. Maybe, we can figure something out there, you know, cross paths, ” D’Angelo proposed.

With just a taste of what he can do in the ring, make no mistake about it, the ferocious Chicagoan plans on becoming the next big thing NXT has seen since its renovation.

“All I can say is get your red alarm ready because Tony D is taking over,” D’Angelo declared. “If you want to do business with me, everything’s all good. Like I said in my first video, I’m here to make some money and bust some heads.”

You can watch Tony D’Angelo’s full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.