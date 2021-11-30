AEW President Tony Khan has hit back at fan criticism of Adam Cole’s booking in AEW.

On Monday, a fan on Twitter disputed the notion that Cole has regressed in AEW and would have been better utilized by WWE. Another person chimed in with his views, arguing that Cole is “a top guy who faces other top guys” and argued that Khan couldn’t have done a better job of featuring one of his newest stars.

Khan noticed the back-and-forth conversation, and mentioned how Cole has “many more young fans watching him” in AEW than he did on Tuesdays, referencing Cole’s stint in NXT. Khan tweeted:

It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?

This past Friday on Rampage, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish defeated Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta in a tag team bout. Since arriving in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view in September, Cole has remained undefeated in singles action.

As we’ve noted, Cole will face Anthony Green in his AEW Dark debut tonight.