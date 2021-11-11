During a media scrum earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan discussed prospective talents that may work with All Elite Wrestling at some point in the future. Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman brought Tony’s attention back to the potential of Bray Wyatt joining AEW.

As noted, Tony previously said that Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was a great wrestler that he would be open to discussing business with when the time is right. Hausman wanted to know if the two side had made contact now that Wyatt is free of his WWE non-compete.

“I like Windham a lot. We’ll see what happens, you know, I haven’t talked to him about it ever, about him coming to AEW,” Tony said. “The last time I saw Windham was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and it was a pretty late night, and it was last year. So, it’s a very different world. I only briefly saw him in passing — I was heading out while he was heading in. It was a pretty late night, but I think he’s a wonderful person and a really great talent.”

Wyatt will be featured in a horror film that is set to start filming in Tennessee at the end of November.

One of the most shocking news stories in recent months was the announcement that Ring of Honor would be releasing all talent from their contracts as the company re-designs its structure. Tony was asked if we could see ROH talent joining AEW soon or if he had interest in the ROH video library.

“Well, there is a lot of great stuff there. They’ve had a lot of great matches, great shows, and a great library, and some great talent, so I can’t say with any certainty,” Tony Khan stated. “But we’ll see what happens on the business side, and as far as the talent goes, I’d say stay tuned to AEW. There’s Dynamite every Wednesday, there’s Rampage [each Friday], and we’re on pay-per-view Saturday, so, you never know who’s going to show up in AEW.

“As for the business side of it, I’m good friends with a lot of people in the company of Ring of Honor. And their agent is actually my neighbor in LA, like, he lives down the block and he’s a friend of mine. So I’m very familiar with what’s going on there, but I can’t say with any degree of certainty what will happen on the business side.”

