On Tuesday night, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan, the wrestling world and his wife Renee Paquette expressed support for Moxley. Khan made an appearance on Wrestling Observer Live and commented after Bryan Alvarez said they were speaking after unfortunate circumstances.

“I think it’s good circumstances. It’s a good thing that Jon is doing, and it’s a brave thing and we’re all here to support him,” Khan expressed.

Khan noted on Twitter that he was given permission from Moxley and his family to reveal the news publicly. He revealed on WOL when he was informed of the news from Moxley and Paquette.

“It was just in the past couple days. I’ve been talking to him and Renee,” Khan revealed. “Renee has been talking to him, and Renee spoke to us and said they both thought this was the best way to go. From talking to both of them, we completely agree. Some things are more important than wrestling, and in this case, as a wrestling company, the most important thing we can do is support Jon and his recovery.”

Moxley was set to take on Orange Cassidy in the Eliminator World Title Tournament on AEW Dynamite last night. Miro took his place and ended up defeating Cassidy to advance in the tournament. Khan spoke on dealing with card changes and reflected on how AEW had to deal with the COVID pandemic and possible card changes at any time.

“Well, it’s very different. In some ways, it’s more difficult because we’ve never had anybody get from such a bad case of COVID, particularly through the pandemic, that we were worried they weren’t going to make it,” Khan said. “We’ve done a really good job keeping a bubble. In general, people have come back and been okay, so this is a little different, because it’s an ongoing situation. It’s one day at a time. It’s not like somebody’s gonna kick COVID in three, four days, five days and come back two weeks later.

“It’s a very different situation. Jon’s at the forefront of everybody’s mind right now. It’s very different in dealing with it with a wrestling show, too, because we’ve lost a person here or there through COVID at times, but I think the most challenging situation, calling back to the Omega – Angels match was that time when we had to tape weeks of television in Atlanta, and I wasn’t sure how many weeks it was going to go over. I put stuff in order that I thought would make sense, and then I put the show’s together in post production with all the stuff we had shot over that 24-hour period.”

