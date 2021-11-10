AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Last Friday’s AEW Rampage saw Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed take a loss to Bryan Danielson. Bowens took to Twitter this evening and continued the social media feud with Khan, calling his boss “#BitchAssTony” and asking what he had planned for tonight.

“Last week @TonyKhan tried to catch The Acclaimed off guard but we had the most talked about segment of the WHOLE WEEK! I slayed the American Dragon & #AEWDynamite is tonight. Hey #BitchAssTony, what’s the ‘booker of the year’ gonnna throw at us this time? [hand with middle finger emoji],” Bowens wrote.

Khan responded and gave props to Bowens for the match with Danielson, and then announced Bowens vs. Jungle Boy for tonight’s go-home show.

“I thought you were excellent in the match on Friday @Bowens_Official and if you want to prove yourself in a big match on Dynamite, The Acclaimed don’t need to provoke me. I know you can have great matches & I hope you have a great match vs Jungle Boy TONIGHT Live on #AEWDynamite!,” Khan wrote.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, along with the full tweets from Khan and Bowens:

* Full Gear contract signing for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero

* PAC vs. AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay and Tay Conti

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle to promote their Minneapolis Street Fight against Men of the Year and American Top Team at Full Gear

* Anthony Bowens vs. Jungle Boy

Last week @TonyKhan tried to catch The Acclaimed off guard but we had the most talked about segment of the WHOLE WEEK! I slayed the American Dragon & #AEWDynamite is tonight. Hey #BitchAssTony, what’s the “booker of the year” gonnna throw at us this time? 🖕🏽 pic.twitter.com/A05oUknJGb — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) November 10, 2021