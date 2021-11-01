Top international talent Jeff Cobb is headed back to MLW.

MLW CEO Court Bauer recently spoke with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos to promote the upcoming MLW War Chamber event, with a MLW Fusion TV taping, on November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He casually mentioned that Cobb will be featured at the taping.

“It’s a huge FUSION TV taping,” Bauer said. “We’re bringing the War Chamber to Philly for the first time ever. Fans will see CONTRA and MLW’s top wrestlers clash in their final battle inside a cage. This is going to be a big one. Plus, history will be made as the oldest tournament in wrestling, the Opera Cup is decided.

“The Opera Cup dates back to the turn of the 19th/20th century and the coveted cup has been claimed by the likes of George Hackenschmidt and Stu Hart. Who will be immortalized by having their name etched in the 100-year-old trophy? Find out in Philly. We will also see the vacant National Openweight Championship decided as well as some new faces entering the mix, like NZO and Jeff Cobb.”

Cobb made his MLW debut back in October 2017 at MLW One Shot, losing to Tom Lawlor. He then teamed with current RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle to defeat Lawlor and Seth Petruzelli in January 2018, lost to Riddle the next month, and then returned to MLW for a loss to Jake Hager in May 2018.

Cobb works regularly in Japan for NJPW, but has not been seen in the United States since working dates for NJPW Strong and Warrior Wrestling in the summer of 2020. Cobb made two special appearances for AEW last year, attacking Jon Moxley alongside The Inner Circle on the February 12, 2020 edition of Dynamite, and then taking a loss to Moxley the following week. He also made appearances for ROH that month.

There’s no word on how long Cobb will be working for MLW this run, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on the MLW War Chamber/Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated announced card:

War Chamber Match

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday and TBA vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant MLW National Openweight Title

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. TBA

Opera Cup Semi-finals

TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

Opera Cup Finals

Calvin Tankman or TJP vs. Davey Richards

Aramis vs. Arez

Winner gets briefcase full of Cesar’s Cash.

LA Park vs Homicide

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

Gnarls Garvin will make his debut

Jeff Cobb returns to MLW

Appearances by Cesar Duran, MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks, MLW/IWA Carribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes, TJP, 5150, Warhorse, KC Navarro, King Mo, Sea Stars, Alicia Atout, and more