Finn Balor missed this week’s WWE RAW after working the RAW tour of the UK over the weekend. As reported earlier, Balor stayed overseas for two matches against Sheamus at Leeds and Nottingham as part of the SmackDown tour.

As seen in the video below, Balor and WALTER had a brief showdown after the latter defeated Cesaro in the opening match. Following Balor’s win over Sheamus, WALTER stared down Balor from the stage. You can click here for full results from the Leeds house show.

This is not the first time WWE has teased a feud between Balor and WALTER. Last year, a match between the two was rumored for the NXT UK Takeover: Dublin event.

Balor will join Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Rey Mysterio on Team RAW in a 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Team SmackDown will be represented by Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn and Happy Baron Corbin.

WALTER faces off with Finn Balor #WWELeeds pic.twitter.com/gYJYvvl86B — "No More BS" Grizz (@Grizzexploder) November 9, 2021