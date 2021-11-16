Top WWE Superstars are set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert later this week.

Several WWE stars are reportedly filming a sketch for Colbert’s CBS show, according to Fightful Select. The sketch is scheduled to premiere some time this week.

Some of the names filming for Colbert include WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, The Miz, Seth Rollins, The Street Profits, and Bianca Belair.

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. The Fallon appearance is to promote Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, and it’s likely that the Colbert appearance is for the same reason.

Stay tuned for more.