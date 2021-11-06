Impact Wrestling announced two matches for Thursday’s episode.

The first match announced is NJPW star Suzuki Minoru vs. Kaleb with a K.

The second match is Madison Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez.

Below is the announcement and updated lineup:

* FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs. Bullet Club (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) (#1 Contenders Match)

* Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren) vs. Decay (Havok & Rosemary)

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne

* Kaleb with a K vs. Minoru Suzuki