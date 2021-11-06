Impact Wrestling announced two matches for Thursday’s episode.
The first match announced is NJPW star Suzuki Minoru vs. Kaleb with a K.
The second match is Madison Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez.
Below is the announcement and updated lineup:
* FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs. Bullet Club (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) (#1 Contenders Match)
* Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren) vs. Decay (Havok & Rosemary)
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne
* Kaleb with a K vs. Minoru Suzuki
EXCLUSIVE: @kalebKonley will face @suzuki_D_minoru while @MadisonRayne will face @RealMMartinez NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/2zjF0F2sAf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 6, 2021