UFC 268 took place last night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision to retain his UFC Welterweight Championship.

Covington is now 16-3 overall, and 1-2 in his last three fights — losing both to Usman.

In his post-fight comments to the media, Covington teased a WWE run down the road, but also threw a shot at AEW after it was brought up his former training team, American Top Team, had been appearing in AEW.

“I don’t pay any attention to what those losers do,” Covington said. “I’m focused on putting on the biggest and best fights in the world. You might see me in WWE one day, but I don’t think you’re going to see me in a second-tier promotion, like AEW.”

Covington had a public feud, with lots of trash talking, against his former team, leaving them in 2020 to join MMA Masters.

At next week’s Full Gear PPV, Dan Lambert, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski will team up with Men of the Year against Inner Circle in a Minneapolis Street Fight.

Covington already has had a few ties to wrestling, once entering the octagon to Kurt Angle’s WWE entrance theme. Angle gave Covington his blessing to use the song.

In 2017, he appeared with other American Top Team members in Impact Wrestling where they aligned with Lashley and King Mo. The duo defeated Moose and Stephan Bonnar at Bound for Glory that same year.

You can check out his comments below in the first video (16:48 mark).