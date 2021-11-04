In a new interview with Daily DDT, AEW’s QT Marshall shared details on the progress Anthony Ogogo has made since leaving action this past Summer for his 10th eye surgery.

Ogogo is actually legally blind, as he suffered a fractured eye socket while boxing, and was advised to retire due to his vision issues. That’s when he decided to get into pro wrestling.

“He just came back,” Marshall said. “He was overseas getting everything taken care of, so we’ll see. I think it’s about right place, right time, and trying to figure out the right story as well. Just to throw someone out there is… my biggest thing for me, personally, after 17 years, the last thing I want to do is go in there and take random bumps for no reason.

“I try to explain that to Anthony, and everyone’s itching to get back,” he added. “Right now, we have a huge roster of huge stars, so it’s just one of those things of going back to the drawing board and figuring it out. But in the meantime, he’s been training, and working out, and doing what he does. He’ll be ready when that call comes.”

Recently signed AEW talent and former NBA basketball player, Satnam Singh, was also a topic of discussion for QT Marshall. Singh, the first-ever NBA player to be drafted from India, signed with the company in September, and has been training at The Nightmare Factory in Atlanta with Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

“It’s going very good,” Marshall said about his training. “He started maybe four weeks ago, and we’re in our fourth week of our 12-week camp that we do. He kind of integrated in with some our brand-new students, and we also have some advanced guys and girls that come in. We try to accept everybody and that’s because everyone has different goals. There are some people, like I said, that are more advanced, and we try to get him in there with some of those guys, as well as myself, and our assistant coaches. But he’s a pleasure to be around. He’s also getting paid to train, and he’s the one rooting everyone on.

“Cody is there, and when Cody’s there, he does a lot of the promo aspect of it,” he said. “That’s going to be the key. In pro wrestling, if you can’t speak or if you can’t connect with an audience, it’s very difficult. He’s been working with him a lot on that. When it comes to the physical stuff, I’m more of the in-ring guy, and Cody has definitely tried to take him under his wing on the promo aspect.”