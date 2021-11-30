Back in 2001, Vince McMahon did an interview with Bob Costas for his HBO show, On The Record.

At the time of the interview, the XFL was on its way out and McMahon was asked about the league failing so quickly. McMahon looked visibly annoyed with Costas at times during their back-and-forth.

In a new book, Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers by Jim Miller, Bob Costas called the segment, “good television.”

“It was live, and obviously since it’s HBO, there were no commercials,” Costas said. “I knew it was good television in the moment, but I wasn’t trying to hype it. Sometimes things can become sensational, but they start from a legitimate place.

“And the legitimate place was that the XFL was trying to find a place in mainstream sports, on a mainstream network. It started out with great interest. I think they got a rating of 10 for the first game, but by the end, they were getting the lowest ratings of any program in prime time in the history of network television.”

Vince McMahon even commented about the interview and admitted that had Costas been bigger, things would have turned physical.

“The other problem was that Bob is so freaking pompous,” McMahon recalled. “The entire time he acted like he was above me and was just using me to show how great he was. I was sitting there really pissed off and started thinking, ‘I wish he wasn’t 5-feet high and 140 pounds. If he was 6-5 and 295, he would deserve to get the s*** beat out of him.’ I could have really given them some great television.”

McMahon attempted to bring back the XFL in 2020. Although it found success in its second run, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the season. The league went into bankruptcy and was later purchased by an investment group led by The Rock for $15 million. The league is currently slated for another restart in the spring of 2023.

You can check out the full interview below: