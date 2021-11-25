Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) and Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty). are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– AEW Dynamite Review

– Update on Johnny Gargano and WWE

– Stephanie McMahon says oldest daughter is training in the ring

– Seth Rollins’ attacker on being scammed by an imposter

